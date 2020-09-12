National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,477,093 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

