Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

BMI stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

