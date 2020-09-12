State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 24,498 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arconic were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $331,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.