PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 787 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $8,973,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 180.2% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 296,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 190,498 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

THC opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

