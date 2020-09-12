Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,163 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $980,000 Position in AGCO Co.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $980,000 Position in AGCO Co.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $848,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $848,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $125,000 in Antero Midstream Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $125,000 in Antero Midstream Corp
MSG Networks Inc Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
MSG Networks Inc Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report