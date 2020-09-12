Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,163 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

