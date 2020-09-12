Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

