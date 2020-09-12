RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after acquiring an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Insiders sold a total of 140,213 shares of company stock worth $39,794,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $254.74 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

