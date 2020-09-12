Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $154,000 in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InVitae alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,872. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.