3,000 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.