Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,933,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

