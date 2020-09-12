Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $47,000 in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,912.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,798 shares of company stock worth $13,102,832. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

