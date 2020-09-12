Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Gray Television as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

