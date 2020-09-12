Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,071,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GSX Techedu by 159.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

NYSE GSX opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.65 and a beta of -0.60. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.