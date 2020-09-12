Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $160,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 152,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 625,254 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,426,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

BTG opened at $6.39 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

