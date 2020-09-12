3,500 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 423,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,160,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

