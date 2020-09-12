Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,675 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 345.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $42,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 225.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $455,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

