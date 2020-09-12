Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $75.85 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 92.13 and a quick ratio of 92.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,684,268 shares of company stock worth $137,385,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.