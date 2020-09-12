Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

