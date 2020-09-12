Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 1,625 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $695,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $14,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of J opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

