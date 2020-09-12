U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

