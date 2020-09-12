Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 1,664.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

BBAR stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

