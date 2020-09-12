Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,242,000 after buying an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,141,000 after buying an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after buying an additional 2,161,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,430,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $18.70 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.