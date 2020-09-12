Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 45,129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,480 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

