Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 841.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 485,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 208,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 91.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3,543.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

