Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,465.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average of $204.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,486.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold 26,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,376 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

