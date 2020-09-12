Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 298,251 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 114.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,251 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 315,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 208,445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

CPRX opened at $3.20 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

