Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $13,606,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $1,002,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,550,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,706,293 shares of company stock worth $133,808,407 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $89.99 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.