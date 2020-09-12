Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 429,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 317,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

