Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of TTEC worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TTEC by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TTEC by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TTEC by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TTEC by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.