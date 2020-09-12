Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

