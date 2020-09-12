Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $163,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,370,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 60.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 213,534 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.