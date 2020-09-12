Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kaman worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 100.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 31.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.