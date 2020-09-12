Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $17.51 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

