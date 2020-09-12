State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,192 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.47 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.