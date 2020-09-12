Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $178,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

AYI opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

