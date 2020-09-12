Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4,423.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 379.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 36.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of BYD opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

