California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of First Merchants worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRME. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $119,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Raymond James lowered First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.