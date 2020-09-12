Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $27.88 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

