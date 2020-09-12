Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,383 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

