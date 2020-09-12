Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,100 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.