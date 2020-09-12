LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $10,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.62 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

