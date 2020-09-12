Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 114,883 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2,864.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of Dillard’s worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 529.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Dillard’s by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of DDS opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

