Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,710 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.