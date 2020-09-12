Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

