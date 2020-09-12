Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 23,370 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.