Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,213 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 54.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 628.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

