State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,292 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,796. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

