Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1,057,750.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

