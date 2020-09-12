Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $754,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 663,700.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,916 shares of company stock valued at $795,487 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

