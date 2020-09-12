Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $810,000 Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 135.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $5,271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 91,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,179,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

